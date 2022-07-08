PMC to appoint pvt agency to clean public toilets using mechanised system
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to clean public toilets using machines and soon all the toilets of the city would be brought under the purview of mechanised cleaning.
The cleaning of toilets was managed by civic staff, but PMC plans to appoint a private agency to carry out the project.
According to a civic official, there are 1,360 public toilets and 425 public urinals across the city.
PMC official said a competent executing agency will be selected through a transparent tender process.
As per PMC policy decision, zone 2 has invited a private agency for mechanical cleaning of public toilets. The agency will be given the project for five years.
Zonal commissioner Nitin Udas said, “We are appointing a contractor for mechanised cleaning of public toilets, community toilets and urinals. The contractor needs to use small vehicle-mounted, high-pressure jetting machines to clean toilets.”
Udas said, “PMC is appointing a private person for mechanised cleaning of toilets for the first time. The contractor will be responsible for regular cleaning of toilets, water supply, proper functioning of doors and locks, among others.”
According to residents, many of these facilities are in a poor state, stinking and lacking proper water arrangements. Civic activists blame PMC for its inability to maintain the toilets.
