PMC to appoint traffic planner to execute projects in the city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint a traffic planner for the city which will help in planning for various traffic related projects and constructing road infrastructure.

The PMC will appoint a person on a contract basis and pay Rs1.5 lakh per month. The PMC is expecting that the traffic planner would need at least 10 years’ experience, and need to have experience of BRTS system and road infrastructure.

PMC planning department Srinivas Bonala said, “Traffic planner’s appointment is will be done by the road department. We have a traffic department which is with me but there are many vacancies and the city is developing rapidly. Many new projects are either in the pipeline or coming up. For this it would be helpful to have a technical person.”

Road department official said on anonymity, “As per the Central government’s instructions, the PMC is appointing a traffic planner for the city. It was normal to appoint the traffic planner. It is mainly for the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) proposal.”

Road department officials said, “Earlier, the PMC floated the same advertisement for appointing the traffic planner and received a good response. There are many traffic related projects going on in the city like Metro, BRTS, and HCMTR. Many roads are getting developed. There is a need for more traffic related engineers as it will help the PMC to develop infrastructure accordingly. “