PMC to arrange mobile tanks for Ganesh idols immersion

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made elaborate arrangements for the Ganpati visarjan (immersion) procession taking place on Thursday. For Thursday, PMC has deputed 17 firemen and 111 lifeguards on 14 ghats across the city. (HT PHOTO)

Apart from making necessary preparations such as erecting artificial tanks for immersion, deputing fire brigade personnel, establishing mobile clinics, and cleaning the city and public toilets, the administration has beefed up security across all ghats from Warje to Bund Garden for the ten-day Ganpati immersion.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar issued a press statement concerning the civic body’s preparedness for the procession.

Reacting to the development, Kumar said, “All our departments including health, solid waste management, electrical, fire brigade, and ward offices have made necessary arrangements for Ganesh visarjan on Thursday. We have constructed artificial tanks and are urging citizens to use artificial and mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion.”

For Thursday, PMC has deputed 17 firemen and 111 lifeguards on 14 ghats across the city. The civic body has also installed a lighting system as artificial tanks are set up along the riverbed.

Lifeguards have been posted at the ghats and ropes have been tied across the river to keep people safe and prevent untoward incidents. Volunteers from the disaster management cell will be deployed at all the ghats.

Apart from that, the health department has erected four mobile clinics which will remain present on the procession route. The PMC health department would conduct an AIDS awareness drive during the procession.

Additionally, the solid waste management department has planned to clean all of the main roads before and after the procession and has assigned extra personnel to do so. The PMC will clean the public toilets and deploy mobile toilets along the procession route.

