PMC to audit beds in each hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct an audit of beds in each hospital to evaluate whether the patients occupying the beds need it, or not.

Against the background of a shortage of beds in hospitals in Pune, at both private and government hospitals, PMC will first audit hospitals under its own ambit.

As per the PMC health statistics, call centres receive 1,000 phone calls per day from patients seeking admission.

Doctors then verify the condition of the patient by asking questions about oxygen level, body temperature and duration of symptoms, among others.

Based on that, a doctor will recommend a patient be admitted to hospital. At present, there is demand for oxygen beds in the city.

PMC has a total 8,555 beds, including 5,540 oxygen beds, 1,843 beds without oxygen, 610 beds with ventilators and 562 ICU beds.

Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We are conducting an audit with the help of the zonal medical office and its team, to checking if patient need the beds they are in.”

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal Ccmmissioner said, “We will provide beds to needy patients and avoid unnecessary occupancy of beds in PMC hospitals. The audit will help make beds available. It is a continuous process and doctors will mention it in their clinical report.”

PMC is supplying 37 tonnes of oxygen per day to its own civic-run hospitals. PMC requires at least 40 tonnes of oxygen.