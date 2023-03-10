Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to build adventure centre at Bavdhan

PMC to build adventure centre at Bavdhan

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The adventure centre and Bal Bhavan will come up at Bavdhan on survey number 19. The plot was reserved for playground

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner for permission with the intention of constructing a children’s adventure centre at Bavdhan. The civic body has already floated tenders for it and shortlisted bidders.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner for permission with the intention of constructing a children’s adventure centre at Bavdhan (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner for permission with the intention of constructing a children’s adventure centre at Bavdhan (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The adventure centre and Bal Bhavan will come up at Bavdhan on survey number 19. The plot was reserved for playground.

The administration put the proposal before the standing committee which is headed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. “If the commissioner gives nod, the work on the ground will start soon,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The newly merged areas have very less civic amenities like gardens and playgrounds, considering that PMC is giving priority to building the adventure centre here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out