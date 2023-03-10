PMC to build adventure centre at Bavdhan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner for permission with the intention of constructing a children’s adventure centre at Bavdhan. The civic body has already floated tenders for it and shortlisted bidders. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has submitted a proposal to the municipal commissioner for permission with the intention of constructing a children’s adventure centre at Bavdhan (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The adventure centre and Bal Bhavan will come up at Bavdhan on survey number 19. The plot was reserved for playground.

The administration put the proposal before the standing committee which is headed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. “If the commissioner gives nod, the work on the ground will start soon,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The newly merged areas have very less civic amenities like gardens and playgrounds, considering that PMC is giving priority to building the adventure centre here.