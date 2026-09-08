PMC to build separate pillars for Metro and HCMRT

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) September 4 decision to construct separate pillars for the Metro and high-capacity mass transit route (HCMRT) at Dandekar bridge chowk even as the Maha-Metro maintains that both projects cannot be accommodated at the junction without a double-decker structure has cast a shadow of doubt on the proposed metro extension to Khadakwasla. So much so that while the Maha-Metro has already floated a tender for the Dandekar bridge-Khadakwasla elevated metro corridor, the tender schedule has had to be extended. PMC’s decision to build separate pillars for Metro, HCMRT at Dandekar Bridge Chowk, despite Maha-Metro saying both need a double-decker, has cast doubt on metro extension to Khadakwasla plan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dinkar Gojare, chief engineer (projects), PMC, said that the earlier proposal for a separate double-decker flyover at Dandekar bridge is now being reconsidered because the HCMTR is planned to pass directly over the junction. “Earlier, the HCMTR was not planned through the Dandekar bridge stretch, which is why a separate flyover was proposed. Since the elevated HCMTR corridor is now planned over the same location, the flyover proposal will be reviewed. If the HCMTR is constructed above, a separate flyover below may not be necessary,” Gojare said.

Meanwhile, the Maha-Metro said that it has not received any formal communication from the PMC confirming the latest decision. Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said that the issue of Dandekar bridge chowk wasn’t discussed at a coordination meeting held on Monday wherein the agencies discussed double-decker flyovers proposed at Karve statue and Ambedkar chowk on Karve road.

“We have not received any communication from the PMC yet. On Monday, we discussed the Karve statue and Ambedkar Chowk double-decker flyovers, but the Dandekar bridge issue wasn’t discussed. When we floated the tender, the HCMTR issue had not been conveyed to us by the PMC. The HCMTR issue has become a priority over the last two months,” Gadgil said. “Due to the lack of space, HCMTR and metro pillars cannot be constructed at Dandekar chowk. PMC will have to take a decision on the double-decker flyover,” he said. Gadgil also said that the Maha-Metro cannot take a final decision without a firm commitment from the PMC on the financial responsibility for the proposed structures at Karve statue, Ambedkar chowk and Dandekar bridge. “We cannot take a final decision without the PMC’s commitment to bear the financial burden of the two flyovers at Karve statue and Ambedkar chowk on Karve Road, and a decision and financial commitment regarding the Dandekar bridge double-decker flyover,” Gadgil said.

The Dandekar bridge dispute comes as the PMC, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Maha-Metro step up coordination on integrating the proposed HCMTR with the city’s metro network. The 43.6-km HCMTR intersects or runs parallel to several existing and proposed metro corridors, including the Dandekar bridge-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manikbaug routes. Future metro extensions on Karve road, Sinhagad road, Lullanagar, Solapur road and Ahmednagar road will also have to be considered while finalising the HCMTR alignment.

The HCMTR project has gained urgency following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s direction to officials to fast-track the project and target completion by 2028. PMC officials said that the civic body already has possession of nearly 50% of the land required for the project. The state government is also expected to transfer its share of land to the PMC without acquisition costs, along with permissions for work on specific plots.

Officials said that finalising the HCMTR alignment before the metro construction gathers pace will be critical to avoid future demolition, redesign and additional expenditure.