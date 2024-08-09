 PMC to erect water treatment plant for the areas around Khadakwasla dam  - Hindustan Times
PMC to erect water treatment plant for the areas around Khadakwasla dam 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The areas like Khadakwasla, Nandoshi, Dhayari and Narhe are in the upper basin of the city and get truncated water supply despite being part of the municipal limit

The Pune Municipal Corporation will erect a new water treatment plant for the newly merged areas surrounded by the Khadakwasla dam. The areas like Khadakwasla, Nandoshi, Dhayari and Narhe are in the upper basin of the city and get truncated water supply despite being part of the municipal limit. There are complaints that despite paying taxes as per PMC regulations, the residents do not get streamlined water supply facilities. Earlier these areas were ruled by local gram panchayats, and they did not have treatment plants. 

Recently, civic commissioner Rajendra Bhosale instructed officers concerned to identify the areas and provide treated water supply to these areas.  (HT PHOTO)
Recently, civic commissioner Rajendra Bhosale instructed officers concerned to identify the areas and provide treated water supply to these areas.

Recently, civic commissioner Rajendra Bhosale instructed officers concerned to identify the areas and provide treated water supply to these areas. 

The officer from PMC on anonymity said, “To establish a water treatment plant, PMC has identified land which is owned by the Irrigation Department, and a letter in this regard has been sent to the department.” 

PMC instructed a consultant to prepare the feasibility report for the same, and accordingly, a 170 MLD capacity water treatment plant would be built. 

PMC to erect water treatment plant for the areas around Khadakwasla dam 
