Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to hand over staff for Phursungi-Uruli Devachi municipal council

PMC to hand over staff for Phursungi-Uruli Devachi municipal council

pune news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST

Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were grampanchayats before the state government merged them into PMC in 2017 and staff and schools were handed over to the civic body

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the process of handing over properties, schools, staff and documents would continue for next six months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the process of handing over properties, schools, staff and documents would continue for next six months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will need to handover staff for Phursungi and Uruli Devachi after the Maharashtra government’s decision to bring the two places under municipal council.

Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were grampanchayats before the state government merged them into PMC in 2017 and staff and schools were handed over to the civic body.

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, said, “After getting the official orders, we would be able to know how much staff will have to be handed over.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the process of handing over properties, schools, staff and documents would continue for next six months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out