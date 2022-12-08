PMC to hand over staff for Phursungi-Uruli Devachi municipal council

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will need to handover staff for Phursungi and Uruli Devachi after the Maharashtra government’s decision to bring the two places under municipal council.

Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were grampanchayats before the state government merged them into PMC in 2017 and staff and schools were handed over to the civic body.

Ravindra Binwade, additional municipal commissioner, said, “After getting the official orders, we would be able to know how much staff will have to be handed over.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the process of handing over properties, schools, staff and documents would continue for next six months.