pune news

PMC to handover 10 acres to Smart City for Balewadi multimodal hub

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will handover 10 acres to Pune Smart City to develop a multimodal hub at Balewadi
Site of Balewadi public space under smart city project in Pune. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will handover 10 acres to Pune Smart City to develop a multimodal hub at Balewadi.

Smart city director Ravindra Dhangekar said, “The proposal of the multimodal hub at Balewadi is with the general body for approval.”

Congress party leader Aba Bagul said, “The ruling party (BJP) was to clear the proposal, but the general body got adjourned. Congress will oppose this proposal and demand that instead of handing over land, the PMC should develop the multimodal hub on its own.”

The multimodal hub is where the metro, bus service and other modes of transport are integrated and operate to and from. Ample space is provided for commercial activities.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
