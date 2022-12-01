PMC to help Yerawada mental hospital in clearing illegal structures

PUNE As instructed by the state government, Pune Municipal Corporation will help to remove illegal structures on 135 acres of land at Yerawada mental hospital.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The state government held a meeting related to issues at Yerawada mental hospital. As the space is big and the hospital does not have enough manpower and machinery to maintain it, state government asked PMC and the public works department to extend help.”

Officials said, a slum has come up on the premises and 66 retired employees are not leaving the quarters. PMC would provide manpower and machinery to remove the illegal structures.

Kumar said, “PMC will carry a drive to clean the 135-acre premises and will provide necessary machinery for the same.”

Commissioner inspects airport to Senapati Bapat Road stretch

As Pune is hosting three meetings for G20, the state government took a review for preparations. On Wednesday, Kumar inspected roads from the airport to Senapati Bapat road and checked encroachments and illegal hoardings on these roads.

The first G20 meeting will be held between January 13 and 15, second June 16 to 18 June and third meeting between June 28 and 29 June in Pune.