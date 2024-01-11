PMC to inaugurate 21 e-vehicle charging stations on Friday

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make operational 21 out of a total 82 e-vehicle charging stations on Friday. PMC will make operational 21 out of a total 82 e-vehicle charging stations on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), more than 80,000 e-vehicles are in use in Pune, a majority of which are cars and two-wheelers. Despite these challenges, the PMC granted permission for four e-vehicle charging stations to a contractor before July last year, subsequently approving additional charging stations at other locations. The long-awaited inauguration of the 21 e-vehicle charging stations is scheduled for Friday. Of the 21 e-vehicle charging stations, four are located in the PMC parking lot on F C Road whereas three are located in the PMC parking lot on J M Road.

Shrinivas Kandul, additional city engineer of the PMC electrical department, said, “We have planned a total 82 e-charging stations in different locations of the city. Out of these, we are going to start 21 on Friday. It will help people to charge e-vehicles and get more options in different locations of the city. All these stations are located in busy public and commercial places. The remaining e-charging stations will be started gradually.”

“The PMC has fixed a charging rate for the e-vehicles between ₹13 and ₹19 per unit. It is reasonable as compared to charging stations belonging to private companies. The PMC will get a 50% share of the profit,” Kandul said.

To make use of these e-vehicle charging stations, citizens need to download the app from the Play Store or scan the QR code on each charging station and enter their mobile number/s. The app provides a location map, helping users to check if parking is available. Payments can be conveniently made through the app and the charges range from ₹13 to ₹19 per unit, which is more affordable than private e-vehicle charging stations. The PMC has appealed to all citizens to make the most of this service.

It was in 2021 that the PMC decided to develop infrastructure for e-vehicles with the aim of increasing the use of e-vehicles. However due to technical constraints such as space availability and contractual terms, the PMC had to halt its initial tender for installation of e-vehicle charging stations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the project was being customised for the benefit of specific contractors, and claimed that there were violations in the PMC’s property rules and pricing compared to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) rates. Finally, the PMC general body passed a proposal in March 2023, and the work order was given to the contractor in April 2023.

21 stations

PMC main building, Savarkar Bhavan Parking, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium and Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Bibvewadi Ward Office, Ghole Road Ward Office, Tilak Road Ward Office, Balgandharv Auditorium, PMC parking on JM Road near Skechers Showroom, PMC Parking on JM Road near McDonald’s, FC Road parking near Lakme Salon, Kushal Wall Street on FC Road, Art Station on FC Road, Millennium Plaza on FC Road, Peshwe Park, parking at Mandai, parking at Gultekdi, Navloba parking at Shukrawar Peth, Padmavati pumping station, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Bopodi .