close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMC to initiate deep cleaning drive in city

PMC to initiate deep cleaning drive in city

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 06:00 AM IST

CM Shinde launched a cleaning drive in Mumbai and Thane recently, and he later directed the PMC and other civic bodies in the state to carry out a similar programme to clean the city with high-pressure water

As mandated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to conduct a thorough cleaning of the city’s religious sites, roads, and dividers in the coming week.

During his visit to Nashik last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to keep religious places and towns clean. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During his visit to Nashik last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to keep religious places and towns clean. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

CM Shinde launched a cleaning drive in Mumbai and Thane recently, and he later directed the PMC and other civic bodies in the state to carry out a similar programme to clean the city with high-pressure water. The local administration is geared up to carry out the directive.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar stated, “We held a meeting with senior PMC officials and instructed them to implement a cleanliness drive. All zonal commissioners and ward officers were present at the briefing.”

During his visit to Nashik last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to keep religious places and towns clean.

Against this backdrop, CM Shinde urged municipal commissioners, district collectors, and Zilla Parishad officers to take up a deep cleaning campaign in both rural and urban areas across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On