PMC to install CCTV cameras in schools, Rs80 lakh approved

For the safety of students, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will install CCTV cameras in civic body-owned schools and Rs80 lakh has been approved for the same.

PMC has already completed the tendering process for the project. The proposal was sent to the standing committee to appoint an agency for installing CCTV cameras. By spending Rs80 lakhs most of the PMC schools will be covered under CCTV surveillance.

As the standing committee is headed by the municipal commissioner, it is expected that it would get a nod and within two months the cameras will be installed.

One of the officers from PMC school board requesting anonymity said, “For the safety of students it is necessary to have CCTV cameras in school premises.”