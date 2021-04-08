PMC to launch call centre for Covid queries

PUNE: Following public complaints regarding the helpline, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a call centre with the help of a private firm.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As the incoming call flow is high, PMC is taking the help from a private firm to start a call centre to guide citizens. It would help to better connectivity.”

PMC is also trying to appoint more doctors, nurses and ward boys, Kumar said.

Testing, vaccination on the doorstep

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the civic body is taking steps to extend testing facility at doorsteps. PMC met private labs and requested them to start mobile vans and visit industries and test staff. Along with RT-PCR, the mobile labs will also do antigen tests.

With the help of Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana, PMC planned to extend the vaccination drive. There are no guidelines yet to do vaccination at housing societies.