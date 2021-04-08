IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to launch call centre for Covid queries
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to launch call centre for Covid queries

PUNE: Following public complaints regarding the helpline, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a call centre with the help of a private firm
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:00 PM IST

PUNE: Following public complaints regarding the helpline, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a call centre with the help of a private firm.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As the incoming call flow is high, PMC is taking the help from a private firm to start a call centre to guide citizens. It would help to better connectivity.”

PMC is also trying to appoint more doctors, nurses and ward boys, Kumar said.

Testing, vaccination on the doorstep

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the civic body is taking steps to extend testing facility at doorsteps. PMC met private labs and requested them to start mobile vans and visit industries and test staff. Along with RT-PCR, the mobile labs will also do antigen tests.

With the help of Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana, PMC planned to extend the vaccination drive. There are no guidelines yet to do vaccination at housing societies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP