PMC to mechanise seven garbage ramps

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to mechanise seven garbage ramps across the city to ensure cleaner and more efficient waste handling. The move aims to curb foul odour and litter, which attract birds and other animals in various areas, including near the airport. Except for the Katraj ramp, all other garbage ramps are currently operated manually. This results in unhygienic conditions due to human handling of waste and the mess during loading and unloading, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Except for the Katraj ramp, all other garbage ramps are currently operated manually. This results in unhygienic conditions due to human handling of waste and the mess during loading and unloading. We had initiated partial mechanisation at the Katraj ramp, similar to what has been done in Indore. On similar lines, we now plan to mechanise all seven ramps to tackle the issues of stench and pest infestations.”

The decision comes in the wake of rising bird-hit cases around the airport. On Tuesday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, held a meeting with PMC officials to address safety and operational concerns related to Lohegaon Airport.

During the meeting, Mohol raised issues such as improper garbage handling, the presence of stray dogs and leopards near the airport, and pending road-widening works that affect access and safety.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ram said, “Our primary focus will be on adopting scientific waste management methods. Mechanisation of garbage ramps will play a key role in this.”

The PMC has also decided to stop transporting waste in open vehicles, which often attract birds. Covered and sealed vehicles will be used to reduce such risks.