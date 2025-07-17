PMC to prepare separate development plans for merged villages

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday directed the civic administration to prepare individual development plans for each of the villages merged into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. A total of 32 villages have been merged into PMC over time. (HT)

The move will enable the civic body to better prioritise and implement projects based on local needs, he said.

A total of 32 villages have been merged into PMC over time. However, these areas continue to face a shortage of basic civic amenities, and residents have often complained of being neglected by the municipal administration.

Ram gave the instructions during a meeting with the 27-member committee appointed by the state government to oversee the development of the merged villages.

“I have asked the administration to prepare separate development plans for each village, with data on existing amenities and the most demanded civic services. In most villages, the primary issue is drinking water,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state government has assured funding for a new water treatment plant to cater to these areas. However, he emphasised that PMC should not wait for state assistance and must begin work using its own resources.

The civic body has already drafted plans for a drainage network and sewage treatment plants in the merged villages. However, implementing these projects will require around ₹2,000 crore. PMC has submitted the sewage plan to the Centre and is seeking funds under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Ram also stated that the demands of citizens in the merged areas often differ from the projects currently being implemented by the administration. “Going forward, PMC will try to align its work with the actual needs of the people,” he said.

Recently, residents of the merged villages raised complaints about exorbitant property taxes and penalties for delayed payments. The issue was recently raised in the Maharashtra Assembly, prompting minister of state for urban development Madhuir Misal to assure the House that the state government would instruct the PMC not to impose additional tax burdens on these residents.

While 34 villages had been merged into PMC earlier, the state government recently demerged Uruli and Phursungi, forming a separate municipal council for the two villages.