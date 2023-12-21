PMC to procure 4 vehicles to improve garbage management

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will purchase four vehicles in order to improve garbage management awareness and put an end to open dumping and garbage burning. The teams will monitor garbage dumping, burning, transport and garbage dumped on riverbeds, said officials. (HT TO)

The civic body has put the proposal for approval before the municipal commissioner.

The cost of each jeep is ₹8.61 lakh and the total cost of four vehicles is ₹34.45 lakh.

These vehicles would be used by the staff for vigilance purposes. These teams will monitor garbage dumping, burning, transport and garbage dumped on riverbeds, said officials.

The civic body will also form flying squads to take action against those who violate the rules.