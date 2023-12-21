PMC to procure 4 vehicles to improve garbage management
Dec 21, 2023 10:26 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation plans to purchase four vehicles for garbage management, costing ₹34.45 lakh, to monitor and take action against illegal dumping and burning.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will purchase four vehicles in order to improve garbage management awareness and put an end to open dumping and garbage burning.
The civic body has put the proposal for approval before the municipal commissioner.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
The cost of each jeep is ₹8.61 lakh and the total cost of four vehicles is ₹34.45 lakh.
These vehicles would be used by the staff for vigilance purposes. These teams will monitor garbage dumping, burning, transport and garbage dumped on riverbeds, said officials.
The civic body will also form flying squads to take action against those who violate the rules.
Share this article