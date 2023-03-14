PMC to provide 25,000 subsidy for e-rickshaws

Pune E-rickshaws, according to PMC officials, are an ideal mode of transportation because they have a low environmental impact. (HT PHOTO)

As part of the central and state government policy to promote eco-friendly e-rickshaws, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide a grant subsidy of ₹25,000 to e-rickshaw buyers. PMC previously offered a ₹12,000 subsidy to CNG auto rickshaw owners, which was later discontinued in 2018 after all autos were converted to CNG and a notification to that effect was issued by the state government.

The PMC recently announced a new subsidy scheme in which individuals will receive ₹25,000 for purchasing e-rickshaws for commercial purposes. The goal of this drive is to promote environmentally friendly and cost-effective transportation methods, thereby promoting environmental conservation and reducing pollution in the city.

E-rickshaws, according to PMC officials, are an ideal mode of transportation because they have a low environmental impact and help to reduce air and noise pollution in the city. Individuals who purchase e-rickshaws and register them with the PMC will have the subsidy amount credited directly to the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries. The budget for this programme is ₹2 crore.

The PMC has also announced plans to install e-rickshaw charging stations at various locations throughout the city, including bus stops, railway stations, and commercial areas. They hope to achieve this by making charging infrastructure for e-rickshaws more accessible.

The initiative is part of the PMC’s larger effort to promote sustainable transportation in the city. In addition, the PMC has implemented a number of other measures to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and improve air quality, such as encouraging cycling and improving public transportation.

According to PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, the programme is aimed at making the city environment pollution-free and will be extended to all new buyers of e-rickshaws. The PMC also intends to build a cutting-edge charging station for e-vehicles.