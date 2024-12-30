PMC to provide additional funds for Infrastructure in newly merged villages 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will allocate additional funds to its regional offices to complete essential road, water, and drainage works in the 34 villages recently merged into the city limits. Urgent projects will be prioritised, as decided in a meeting focused on these villages. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will allocate additional funds to its regional offices to complete essential road, water, and drainage works in the 34 villages recently merged into the city limits. (HT PHOTO)

After the allocation of around ₹ 400 crore for the development of 34 merged villages in the finance committee meeting, the municipal administration has assigned responsibility for each village to the nearest ward offices. However, regional offices currently handle work only up to ₹10 lakh, and their budgets mainly cater to older city areas. This has led to delays in addressing complaints from the newly added villages.

PMC’s Additional Commissioner, Prithviraj BP announced that separate meetings will be held in early January to provide funds for urgent works at the ward office level. These funds will enable immediate attention to minor issues like road repairs, drainage, and streetlight maintenance, especially during the monsoon.

The current PMC budget mainly allocates funds for large-scale projects in the newly added villages, such as roads, footpaths, streetlights, and drainage systems. These projects, costing ₹250– ₹300 crore, include planning and consultant appointments.

While ward offices have been given some funds for smaller works, the responsibility for major projects lies with the head department. Separate funds for regional offices will help expedite minor yet critical repairs, addressing residents’ concerns more effectively.

Prithviraj BP said, “To streamline infrastructure development, substantial funds will also be allocated to ward offices in next year’s budget. The ward offices near village boundaries have been tasked with executing necessary and urgent works. We will hold dedicated meetings from next week to ensure quick implementation through Deputy Commissioners.”