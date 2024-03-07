PMC to purchase 500 new buses

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has announced to purchase 500 new buses for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) in the financial year 2024-25. The fleet will include 100 electric and 400 CNG vehicles. PMPML plans to develop Sutarwadi and Nigdi bus stops on build-operate-transfer basis, erect e-charging stations at all stops and install CCTV camera facility. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While presenting the civic budget on Thursday, Kumar said, “Along with the road network development, PMC will concentrate on improving public transport. PMC is planning to run maximum buses on non-conventional fuel. The public transport utility has been allotted ₹482 crore.”

Welcoming the budget plan, former PMC standing committee head and BJP leader Hemant Rasane said, “With no hike in tax and announcements such as purchasing e-buses, the civic chief has taken a right approach.”

At present, PMPML has 473 e-buses in its fleet. With the addition of 177 e-buses soon as per the previous proposal, the count will touch 650.

PMPML plans to develop Sutarwadi and Nigdi bus stops on build-operate-transfer basis, erect e-charging stations at all stops and install CCTV camera facility.

“The transport utility plans to rent out its existing properties and earn non-ticket revenue,” said Kumar.