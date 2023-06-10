PMC to reissue property tax bills to avoid confusion over 40% rebate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to simplify property tax bills after the state government’s decision to continue the 40 per cent concession for self-occupied properties registered before 2019 left thousands of residents confused about annual payment. The PMC plans to simplify property tax bills after the state government’s decision to continue the 40 per cent concession (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The civic body had recently issued property tax bills with recovery amount of additional 40 per cent tax concession, leading to reactions among citizens. However, the additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar instructed the staff to simplify the bills and release it online.

Khemnar held a meeting with property tax officials on Friday. “I have asked the property tax department to simplify bills and mention only the amount with 40 per cent tax concession, and without it.”

Earlier, the civic body had demanded the full tax amount from such owners. The bills, likely to be uploaded online, will have excess amount charged as part of 40 per cent additional tax since 2019, which the state government later waived.

The civic administration has also appealed to eligible beneficiaries to pay only this financial year’s tax and submit PT-3 form with proof of self-occupied property to get the arrears removed from the bill in future.

Citizens staying in their own homes are eligible for the 40 per cent concession in property tax since the Panshet floods, except those who have rented out the flats. The Maharashtra government had taken the decision to continue the 40 per cent tax concession discontinued in 2019. While approving the decision, the government instructed PMC to adjust the bills of those taxpayers who paid the additional 40 per cent tax in the last few years, thereby complicating the amount to carried on property tax bills.

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department, said, “I held a meeting with officials and staff and instructed them to clarify the doubts of taxpayers. The officials must give proper information to citizens. Even those who have paid the additional tax in the last few years will need to submit the PT-3 form to avail rebate in future.”

Citizens will get the PT forms at PMC headquarters, regional ward offices and citizen facility centres as well as on the official website, said civic officials.