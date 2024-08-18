 PMC to release ₹5 crore to forest department for plantation drive - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC to release 5 crore to forest department for plantation drive

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Aug 18, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The civic body earlier this year had requested the forest department to carry out plantation in forest areas on PMC’s behalf and will be provided fund for the project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has okayed the Pune forest department’s proposal to initiate plantation drive and has sanctioned 5 crore for the project. The fund transfer will be initiated soon, said a senior PMC official.

Later, PMC will receive completion acknowledgement from the forest department. (HT PHOTO)
Later, PMC will receive completion acknowledgement from the forest department. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body earlier this year had requested the forest department to carry out plantation in forest areas on PMC’s behalf and will be provided fund for the project. Later, PMC will receive completion acknowledgement from the forest department.

As per the demand, the forest department submitted a 5-crore proposal to PMC in June to carry out plantation activities as well as maintenance.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said, “As our department has skilled manpower, we will not only plant trees, but also maintain it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC to release 5 crore to forest department for plantation drive
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On