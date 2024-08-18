PMC to release 5 crore to forest department for plantation drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has okayed the Pune forest department’s proposal to initiate plantation drive and has sanctioned ₹5 crore for the project. The fund transfer will be initiated soon, said a senior PMC official. Later, PMC will receive completion acknowledgement from the forest department. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body earlier this year had requested the forest department to carry out plantation in forest areas on PMC’s behalf and will be provided fund for the project. Later, PMC will receive completion acknowledgement from the forest department.

As per the demand, the forest department submitted a ₹5-crore proposal to PMC in June to carry out plantation activities as well as maintenance.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said, “As our department has skilled manpower, we will not only plant trees, but also maintain it.”