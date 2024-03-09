 PMC to spend ₹1,200 crore to upgrade existing STPs - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / PMC to spend 1,200 crore to upgrade existing STPs

PMC to spend 1,200 crore to upgrade existing STPs

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation plans to upgrade existing sewage treatment plants with ₹1,200 crore in 2024-25, focusing on technology and capacity building.

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to upgrade its existing nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) by spending 1,200 crore in 2024-25, said officials.

The civic body is already spending <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore with the help from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), and erecting 11 new STPs. (HT PHOTO)
The civic body is already spending ₹1,000 crore with the help from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), and erecting 11 new STPs. (HT PHOTO)

Vikram Kumar , municipal commissioner, said, “We are upgrading the existing STPs by spending 1,200 crore. It is not just upgradation of technology but also capacity building.”

The civic body is already spending 1,000 crore with the help from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), and erecting 11 new STPs.

When asked Kumar why the cost is more for erecting new plants, he said, “We are not just updating the existing plants but at the same time increasing their capacity.”

“PMC is executing the riverfront development project in the city and for this the rivers should have clean water. We are trying to process hundred percentage sewage that is generated in the city. By considering that we need to increase sewage treatment plants,” he said.

The PMC is expecting to get 2,000 crore help from the state government in the next financial year.

