PMC to spend 15 crore on road repairs 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to spend ₹15 crore on preventive road maintenance across the city to ensure smoother roads during the monsoon season. The civic body’s road department will carry out maintenance works using advanced micro-surfacing technology across 50 kilometres of roads. The city has witnessed a surge in complaints over road conditions post-monsoon in recent years. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of PMC’s Road Department, informed that tenders for the work will be floated in the coming days.

“We have planned to complete micro-surfacing on approximately 3.8 lakh square meters of road surface before the rains begin,” he said.

The city has witnessed a surge in complaints over road conditions post-monsoon in recent years. In response, the road department has decided to preemptively undertake resurfacing on major routes. The city has been divided into two zones—East and West — with ₹7.5 crore allocated for each zone.

According to Pawaskar, the civic body had earlier experimented with this technique on Senapati Bapat Road under its ‘Mission 17’ initiative. The results were promising, with roads remaining in good condition for years.

“Roads treated with micro-surfacing do not develop potholes or wear out easily for three to four years. Previous projects using this technology have held up well,” he said.

The technology not only extends the life of roads but also reduces the overall cost of maintenance. The PMC aims to complete the tendering process and begin work within a few weeks.

“By completing micro-surfacing works before the monsoon, we aim to prevent potholes, loose gravel, and road damage during the rainy season. This cost-effective solution will ensure the roads remain in good shape while reducing long-term maintenance costs,” Pawaskar added.