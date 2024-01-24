PMC to start 75 Health & Wellness Centres

In a bid to bring comprehensive healthcare services closer to the community, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start 75 health and wellness centres (HWCs) in the city. The health department of the PMC has finalised the locations for these centres and has written to the estate and management department, requesting to begin the renovation of the structures for the centres. The civic body in September last year received directions from the central ministry to set up 96 HWCs for the year 2023-24. (HT PHOTO)

The centres are part of the ambitious National Health Mission (NHM) project. Currently, there are as many as 25 HWCs functional in Pune city. The civic body in September last year received directions from the central ministry to set up 96 HWCs for the year 2023-24. However, for the past three months, the civic body has been struggling to find locations, infrastructure and space to set up these 96 HWCs.

A senior doctor from the PMC, on condition of anonymity, informed that the proposal for approval of space to start 75 out of the 96 HWCs has been finalised. Out of these 75 HWCs, as many as 35 will be set up in containers and the remaining 40 will be set up in permanent structures. “We have written to the estate and management department to start the renovation and refurbishment work of the structures. Once this restoration work is completed, the centres will be made functional,” said the doctor.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said that all 75 HWCs are likely to become operational in March. If the renovation work is completed before March, the centres can be made operational before March. “We have appointed 75 doctors, who will be stationed at these centres as medical officers. The nurses and other healthcare staff required for the centres will be outsourced through an agency. The decision regarding the selection of the agency will be taken at the government level,” he said.

The HWCs will provide curative therapy and management for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as well as prenatal care to pregnant women. Immunisation will be provided as part of preventive care for children, pregnant women, and citizens at the centres. All facilities and services will be provided free-of-cost to the citizens. The project has been funded by the central government.