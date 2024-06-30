PMC to start surveillance after suspected vector-borne cases 

Following the surge in Zika cases and an expected surge in other vector-borne diseases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start surveillance and containment activities for vector-borne diseases. Previously the surveillance, containment survey and activities were conducted only after confirmed dengue cases were reported. (epresentative photo)

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the instructions have been given to the ward medical officer, medical officer and malaria surveillance inspectors (MSI) to immediately start surveillance and containment activities in their respective areas even if the cases are suspected cases.

“This will help us identify the breeding spots and eliminate them and prevent further spread of the diseases. Surveillance can help identify the cases and treatment to avoid morbidity,” he said.

As per PMC, all dengue patients who tested positive with NS-1 Antigen tests are considered suspected dengue patients. Patients who tested positive for dengue with the Elisa-IgM test and Elisa-IgG test are considered as confirmed dengue cases. This month alone the PMC has reported 76 suspected cases of dengue virus.

Another PMC, official on anonymity, said, “The Aedes aegypti mosquito is the vector for dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus infection. If this vector is eliminated during the containment activities the risk of transmission of dengue and Zika virus can be prevented,” said the official.

Dr. Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, welcomed the decision, emphasising the importance of surveillance and containment activities from the citizens’ point of view, even for suspected dengue cases. “There has been a surge in dengue cases in Karnataka, with over 5,000 cases reported and Bengaluru city has reported over 1,200 dengue cases. The PMC claims the NS1 positive dengue cases are not confirmed cases,” he said.