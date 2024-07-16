PMC to use jack and push method for shifting water pipeline at Sadhu Vaswani ROB

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department has decided to use the ‘jack and push’ technique to lay down a water pipeline beneath the railway track near the Sadhu Vaswani Road Overbridge (ROB). The decision comes as the project department begins demolishing the old (and unsafe) Sadhu Vaswani ROB to construct a new one. The current water line runs alongside the old ROB and could pose problems in the construction of the new ROB. epartment begins demolishing the old (and unsafe) Sadhu Vaswani ROB to construct a new one. The current water line runs alongside the old ROB and could pose problems in the construction of the new ROB. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC began demolition of the old ROB one week ago. The new ROB, with a proposed length of 640 metres and overall width of 17.150 metres, is estimated to cost ₹83 crore. The bridge will stand at a height of 6.90 metres and is expected to be completed within two-and-a-half years.

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, “We have begun the demolition of the old ROB. There are two issues to address before starting the new ROB construction: a water pipeline and trees. We have asked the water supply department to shift the water lines as they could interfere with the new ROB work. They are currently handling this.”

“We have also submitted a new proposal to the tree authority committee, seeking permission to cut and replant 20 trees that are in the alignment of the new ROB project. Initially, there were 61 trees affected,” Ambekar said.

A 1,000 mm water pipeline runs parallel to the existing ROB, supplying water to the entire Yerawada area and parts of Kalyani Nagar. The pipeline could pose problems during the new ROB construction. Therefore, the project department has requested the water department to shift the pipeline. Due to the presence of the railway track, the PMC water department has decided to use the jack and push technique to lay down the new pipeline beneath the track.

Indrabhan Randive, superintendent engineer, water supply department, PMC, said, “We have given a work order to the contractor for laying down a water pipeline which runs parallel to the ROB. It costs around ₹3.50 crore. We have submitted a letter to the railway department for this work to allow us to carry out laying of underground water pipelines.”

The jack and push process involves lining a tunnel by pushing specially designed jacking pipes, such as reinforced concrete or other pipes, into the tunnel from one shaft (called the jacking shaft) to another shaft (called the receiving shaft). This technique is used for constructing and replacing sewage and drainage systems, installing gas and water mains, oil pipelines, electricity and telecommunications cables, and culverts.