PMC to use microchips to monitor stray dogs

Stepping up its fight towards dog-mediated rabies elimination by 2030, the veterinary department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to employ microchips to monitor stray dogs in the city. The PMC plans to implant the microchip around the dog’s neck and the department will be able to gather details about the dog with the help of an app on their cell phones. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The microchips will help track the movement, and check vaccination status and population of stray dogs, said officials.

The civic body has begun discussions with private firms for the same. The PMC plans to implant the microchip around the dog’s neck and the department will be able to gather details about the dog with the help of an app on their cell phones.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, the use of microchips in the stray population is done in cities like Jaipur, Bangalore and Goa. We plan to do the same to be aware of the vaccination and sterilization status of the stray canines in the city.

“This will also help us to map the stray population in PMC limits. This will also help us conduct the census of stray population in the newly merged 34 villages in PMC limits,” she said.

The proposal for the same will be put in front of the PMC commissioner soon, said officials.

As per the stray dog population census carried out by the civic body in May 2023, the estimated (stray) canine population has reduced from 315,000 in 2018 to 179,940 in 2023.

The stray dog population has recorded a 42.87% decline in the last five years.

Although the population of stray dogs has decreased, the number of dog bite cases in Pune city continues to rise.

Dr Funde, further explained, the microchip will have a unique 15-digit number and will have all the details about the stray dog like age, sex, colour, vaccination status and sterilization amongst other details.

“We are also in discussion with the firm to develop an app that will notify us about rabies booster administration. This will help us start immunisation of stray dogs for rabies boosters,” she said.