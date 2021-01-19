IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8
The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. (HT FILE)
The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. (HT FILE)
pune news

PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8

A notification to allow schools across the state to reopen for classes 5 to 8 from January 27 has been sent
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:14 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to decide whether or not to reopen classes 5 to 8 from next week. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the school education department has issued a notification to allow schools across the state to reopen for classes 5 to 8 from January 27. However, PMC is still collecting primary data.

Suresh Jagtap, PMC additional commissioner, said that the authorities are yet to decide on reopening schools.

“We are still collecting primary data. Though the state government has given its nod, we are collecting information, including social distancing and sanitisation norms, that will be followed when schools reopen,” said Jagtap.

He said that PMC is still reviewing the number of students that will be allowed in schools and how they can be accommodated.

“The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. And each class has at least three or more divisions. There are strict rules to follow social distancing and maintain sanitisation at school campuses,” he said.

The classes for 9 to 12 reopened within PMC limits on January 4. Till date, 414 private schools out of 500 were given permission by the civic administration to reopen after an inspection by officials. A total of 453 schools were inspected by civic staff in the past one and a half weeks.

As per PMC officials, with only fifty per cent students allowed in schools, the response from students has been good. The attendance on an average is around 65 per cent, according to civic officials.

Precautions to be followed by schools

Schools should run in two sessions

One session should be a maximum of three hours

Each bench should accommodate only one student

Government guidelines to be followed

Parents’ consent is a must

Teachers and other staff should undergo RT-PCR test and it should be negative

Sanitisation of campuses must be done

Thermal screening of students, teachers and staff should be done every day

Gathering, sports events must not be conducted

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Barbed arrows with Microliths Replica. (HT)
Barbed arrows with Microliths Replica. (HT)
pune news

Early Punekars hunt & fish… and settle down!

By Saili K Palande-Datar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Environment of Pune started to change around 10,000 to 4,000 years ago due to strong monsoon, says Saili K Palande-Datar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep the police informed if there is any more suspicious activity on your account (HT FILE)
Keep the police informed if there is any more suspicious activity on your account (HT FILE)
pune news

If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:07 PM IST
If you receive an OTP for some change that you have not initiated, it might mean that your account has been compromised
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists will be able book the resort online on the MTDC website once the resort is functional. (HT PHOTO)
Tourists will be able book the resort online on the MTDC website once the resort is functional. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Renovation work of this resort has been completed by the MTDC and it will be ready to host guests in a month, an MTDC official has informed
READ FULL STORY
Close
As activist and political leaders raised concern over the flood level, Maha Metro issued a press statement on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
As activist and political leaders raised concern over the flood level, Maha Metro issued a press statement on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Some activists including Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, Anu Aga, Sarang Yadwadkar held a press conference and raised a concern over rising water levels due to ongoing metro work in the Mutha river
READ FULL STORY
Close
he state government would take decisions about the funds and share as Maha Metro would require the revenue from non-ticket sources, said officials. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
he state government would take decisions about the funds and share as Maha Metro would require the revenue from non-ticket sources, said officials. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Maha Metro hints at not sharing rent revenue with Pune civic body

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
As per the detailed project report, the total project cost of the metro is 11,420 crore. It is borrowing a 5,831 crore loan and the PMC is giving 951 crore for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the completion of their contract, the PMC decided to continue the services of all these 177 medical staff for the next few months. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Despite the completion of their contract, the PMC decided to continue the services of all these 177 medical staff for the next few months. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:51 PM IST
PMC had appointed 71 BAMS doctors, eight dentists, 62 nurses, 22 lab assistants and 14 pharmacists to offer services in PMC-run hospitals across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
This facility, along the backwaters of Andra dam in Maval near Pune, is named Talegaon Electronic and Engineering City (TEEC). It is termed as the first electronic park in the state by MIDC officials. (HT PHOTO)
This facility, along the backwaters of Andra dam in Maval near Pune, is named Talegaon Electronic and Engineering City (TEEC). It is termed as the first electronic park in the state by MIDC officials. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Talegaon: MIDC to build township in a 6,000 acre industrial facility

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Industrial facility is intended for hardware production industries with zero pollution, say officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. (HT FILE)
The number of students for Class 5 to Class 8 is almost four times that for Class 9 to Class 10. (HT FILE)
pune news

PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:14 PM IST
A notification to allow schools across the state to reopen for classes 5 to 8 from January 27 has been sent
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC’s sets January-end deadline for Katraj-Swargate BRTS; PMPML unsure

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has claimed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has still not been able to carry out improvement works on the Katraj-Swargate Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stretch despite writing a letter last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for alleged extortion of contractor

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
A man has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, after spending three days in police custody for the alleged extortion of a contractor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for threatening to spread video of live-in partner

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
A man has been arrested for posing as a journalist and threatening to spread a video of his live-in partner, if she refused to pay him 6 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra

By Siddharth Gadkari and Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST
In Western Maharashtra, most of the senior leaders of all parties received a setback in the gram panchayat polls while in Pune district, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed to win 500 of 752 gram panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pandemic slowdown “concerns” ruling BJP with polls scheduled early next year

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is staring at poll-bound difficulties with elections fast approaching early next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two samples from Pune found positive for bird flu, central team to visit district

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Two samples of poultry birds from Pune district were found positive for the bird flu virus of the 11 bird samples that were sent to the Bhopal laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP