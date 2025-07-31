PMC warns against job fraud targeting contract workers

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a strong warning against rising incidents of financial fraud targeting sanitation workers hired through contractors. The civic body has clarified that contract-based sweepers working under various ward offices should not fall for false promises of permanent jobs in the corporation. PMC has issued strong warning against rising incidents of financial fraud targeting sanitation workers hired through contractors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the official circular issued by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, PMC appoints private contractors every year to handle road sweeping and sanitation work under its 15 ward offices. These contractors, in turn, hire workers on a temporary, contract basis. However, the PMC has received several complaints, indicating that some agents or individuals are collecting money from these workers with the false promise of securing them permanent employment in the municipal corporation.

Sandip Kadam, head of the SWM department at PMC, said that in some cases, workers were misled into believing that their current contractual role could lead to a permanent government job if they pay a certain amount of money. “This is a serious matter. There is no plan to offer permanent positions to contract sweepers. All such claims are false. Workers must not trust any person or agent who makes such promises,” he said.

Besides appealing to sanitation workers not to fall prey to job scams and avoid financial dealings with any person claiming to help them get permanent placement in the civic body, PMC has also instructed each ward office to put up notices on office boards and use local media to spread awareness.

A senior PMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “This order has been issued as a preventive measure to protect vulnerable contract workers from exploitation and to maintain transparency in civic employment practices. In the civic body, employment is done through legal, transparent procedures, and no one should trust anyone demanding money for placement. ”