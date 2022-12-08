Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC water department seeks Rs82-crore funds to complete various projects

PMC water department seeks Rs82-crore funds to complete various projects

pune news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested Rs82 crore additional funds to carry out various development works

The funds will be used for repairing pumping stations, hiring employees on contract, repairing water pipelines and other emergency works. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The funds will be used for repairing pumping stations, hiring employees on contract, repairing water pipelines and other emergency works. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested Rs82 crore additional funds to carry out various development works.

The proposal has been kept before the municipal commissioner for approval, said officials.

The funds will be used for repairing pumping stations, hiring employees on contract, repairing water pipelines and other emergency works. It will be sanctioned once approved by the standing committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out