PMC withdraws mandatory Covid RT-PCR test for staff as schools reopen amid enthusiasm

On the first day of schools reopening on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) withdrew its order of compulsory Covid RT-PCR test for the teaching and non-teaching staff vaccinated with both doses, providing relief to many.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that due to compulsory RT-PCR testing of staff, many schools may delay reopening on Monday while teachers too were unhappy with mandatory provision.

On the first day, as some schools reopened in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, students and teachers rejoiced.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association, said that many schools reopened today and students were greeted with enthusiasm.

“Staff who are vaccinated with both doses do not need to conduct an RT-PCR until there have symptoms. Because the order was amended by the PMC, many schools on Monday were reopened. Around 90 per cent of schools in the city were reopened on Monday,” said Gaikwad.

He added that teachers, students and parents were elated to be back to school.

“All schools followed the Covid protocols and used temperature checks, compulsory wearing of masks and hand hygiene was followed. Only 50 per cent attendance was made mandatory in each class to ensure social distancing,” said Gaikwad.

He added that teachers and non-teaching staff are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that students are safe.

“There has been a lot of learning loss of students and we want to continue teaching offline. And so each member of every school is taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety,” said Gaikwad.

However, some schools will gradually open this week.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal of Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, also shared that their school will reopen from October 5.

“We shall reopen on Tuesday. Our first agenda will be to accustom students to offline classrooms. From next week, we are starting the revision of important topics from the last academic year. And after the holidays, we will start afresh with this academic year syllabus,” said Sinnarkar.

Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP international school, Rahatani, said that school will start next week.

“Unit tests are ongoing in the school right now. And so we have decided to reopen offline classes from next week,” said Venkatraman.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, PMC joint municipal commissioner, said that teaching and non-teaching staff with symptoms of Covid will have to get tested.

“Otherwise, school staff members with both vaccination doses, may not undergo an RT-PCR test. As of Monday, there are 84 primary schools with Class 8 and above and 40 higher secondary schools with the PMC. Many of them have started classes from Monday,” said Molak.