Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
PMC writes to Pune Metro over mosquito breeding sites

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 07, 2024 05:20 AM IST

In the light of rising number of Zika and dengue cases in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is spraying insecticides at mosquito breeding sites. The Pune Metro administration, however, has prohibited PMC from spraying insecticides on its property.

When PMC officials went to spray insecticide on stagnated water, the metro security personnel did not allow them to do so. (HT PHOTO)

Pune Metro, which is being executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is carrying out construction work at Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate areas.

At these sites, the raw materials and debris are lying in disorder and due to the accumulation of rainwater in many places, mosquito breeding sites have increased. Besides that, there is water stagnated on the metro station at the drain system channels.

When PMC officials went to spray insecticide on stagnated water, the metro security personnel did not allow them to do so.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, acting chief medical officer, said, “Mosquitoes are breeding in many places where metro construction work is underway. However, the metro authorities are not allowing us to spray medicine.”

“We have written to them about the issue on Friday, July 5, and if they do not cooperate, we will take action by imposing a fine,” she added.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro, said, “We are taking care of mosquito breeding spots on our premises. We have a separate health and environment department which takes care of such issues.”

A senior official of metro requesting anonymity said, “If we allow PMC officials, they will have to wear helmets and other safety equipment at construction sites and they don’t have it. Besides that, after spraying insecticide, the work will be held for one and half hours.”

Follow Us On