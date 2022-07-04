Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC chief seeks extension to publish ward-wise voter list
PUNE: The Pune municipal commissioner has written to the state election commission (SEC) seeking extension to publish final ward-wise voter list citing it has received 4,273 objections from residents
PMC chief seeks extension to publish ward-wise voter list as it receives 4,273 objections.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 06:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Civic chief Vikram Kumar’s letter reads, “As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received many objections regarding the draft ward-wise voter list, it will take time for physical verification and correction of voter details. As the previous deadline was July 9, allow the civic body to publish the final list by July 23.”

PMC had published the draft ward-wise voter list on June 23 and sought public suggestions and objections till June 30, before the SEC extended the deadline till July 3.

According to PMC, on the last day (July 3) of filing response, it received 2,366 objections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar said, “Many complaints are related to names of voters shifted to another ward and PMC needs time to verify it. Hence, we appealed to the civic chief to seek extension of deadline from SEC.”

Highest number of complaints, 552, was received from Dhankawdi Sahakarnagar ward.

Regional ward offices with more than 250 complaints

Dhankawdi Sahakarnagar/552

Sinhgad road/524

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi/438

Warje Karvenagar/426

Ahmednagar road-Vadgaon Sheri/333

Kothrud Bavdhan/ 280

Dhole Patil road/277

