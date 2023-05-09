PMC concluded tree cutting hearing in one day as only 34 citizens attend

Despite receiving over 150 objections for Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to cut over 6,000 trees for the riverfront development project, only 34 citizens attended the hearing organised by the civic body. The hearing, which was supposed to be a three-day process, was completed in one day only. Hearing over PMC's proposal to cut down over 6,000 trees along Mula and Mutha rivers as part of the riverfront development project at PMC in Pune on Monday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department said, “We expected that the hearing will go on for three days as there were over 150 objections for the proposed tree cutting. We had scheduled the hearing from May 8 to 10, however, only 34 citizens attended and the process was completed on Monday. We will consider the objections raised by the citizens and will submit a detailed proposal to the state government. It is expected that the state level committee will respond in two months.”

The civic body will give written answers for all the objections, said garden department officials.

Activist Sarang Yadwadkar who attended the hearing said, “We are opposed to the entire riverfront development project and the tree cutting. By vetting trees, PMC will disturb the ecosystem of the river.”