PMC’s grievance cell fails to take action against errant hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had set up grievances redressal cell to address complaints of violations of rights and responsibilities of patients by private hospitals. Despite the cell being started in April 2023, the civil body has received a meagre 34 complaints till date. Residents claim they have stopped approaching the cell for their grievances as the civic body as failed to take action against such hospitals. Despite the cell being started in April 2023, the civil body has received a meagre 34 complaints till date. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has 899 private hospitals and nursing homes registered under the Bombay Nursing Home Act 1949 and Amended Regulation 2021.

Most of the complaints are regarding bills and other complaints about inconvenience for registration procedure, hospital service charges, billing, frequent lab tests, a response from the health care workers, parking facility amongst others.

Sunil Salunkhe, a resident of Dandekar Pool, said, in September, my daughter-in-law was admitted at Kamla Nehru Hospital and delivered a baby that developed complications. Due to the non-availability of neonatal ICU and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) we were struggling to find an ICU for the newborn.

“There was no bed available at Sassoon Hospital, Aundh District Hospital or PMC-run hospital. The baby was shifted to a private hospital on Ahmednagar road. However, the hospital refused to discharge the patient as we didn’t have the entire money to pay,” he said.

Salunkhe, further added, we somehow managed to pay some amount but the hospital was not ready to listen and kept the patient hostage.

“I approached PMC and was ready to give a complaint but they said they can’t do anything. The head of the PMC grievance cell was not even ready to take my complaint and I was shooed away,” he said.

The PMC has setup a grievance redressal cell having a toll-free number 1800 233 4151 to redress complaints of violations of rights and responsibilities of patients as well as registered nursing homes. Hearing of the complaint has to be given within twenty-four hours on receipt of the grievances if the patient is under treatment and within one month in other cases. Every nursing home shall display contact numbers and details of the local supervising authority and grievance redressal cell. However, very few hospitals in the city have displayed details of grievance cells.

Dr Manisha Naik, assistant health officer of PMC, said, we have received 34 complaints and asked the hospitals to send clarification. “The action will be taken if we find hospitals violating the norms. No stern action has been taken against any of the hospitals as the complaints were resolved and few were invalid. No serious violation was found in any of the complaints received,” she said.

Dr Abhijit More, health activist, said, the grievance redressal cell has to provide a solution within 48 hours if the patient is admitted and within 7 days if the patient is admitted. However, the cell is not functioning at this level as per the government’s guidelines.”

More, said, after several follow-ups, the cell was established and has been found of no use to the citizens. “Forget about providing redressal to the problems faced by the patients, the cell is unable to implement the basic norms of the nursing home act of displaying treatment tariff or patients right charter at the hospital. It has been established just because of the government rules,” he said.

Mayur Bolade, a resident of Aundh Road, who had even complained to PMC regarding patients being fleeced at a private charitable hospital at Bopodi but to no avail.

“When we took uncle for cataract surgery in November, as per rules the surgery has to be done with a 90% discount for PMC employees. The remaining amount (10 %) we had to pay was only ₹1,000. But the hospital took ₹8000 just for the screening test. Despite the complaint the PMC didn’t take any action,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, assured to look into the issue and take the required action.

“Will call for a review meeting of the grievance redressal cell and see what line of action is being followed. The corrective steps will be taken to make sure that patients benefit from the cell and their problems,” he, said.