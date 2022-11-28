PMPML adds 150 buses to rescue commuters from auto strike in Pune

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) came to the rescue of harassed Punekars reeling under the impact of an indefinite strike called by auto-rickshaw unions starting Monday. Rising to the occasion, the public transport body provided an additional 150 buses, especially on major long-distance routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per the information shared by the PMPML, while there are around 1,600 buses on a normal day, 150 additional buses were pressed into service on Monday, taking the total number of buses to 1,750. Further, PMPML officers and clerical staff were tasked with monitoring the buses and crowds at various bus stations. “We are well prepared for the auto strike and accordingly, we have provided 150 additional buses on all major routes in the city. If the strike continues, we will keep on providing additional buses, and it is a good opportunity for us to bring back the passengers we have lost. Our officers and staff have been instructed to go to nearby bus stations to monitor the crowds,” said PMPML joint managing director Pradnya Pawar.

With more than 17 auto-rickshaw unions calling an indefinite strike from Monday, Punekars were seen crowding bus stations across the city since the morning. With a large number of commuters travelling daily for work, school and college, there was pressure on public transport buses and PMPML buses were seen flooded with commuters during morning and evening peak hours.

Kiran Mane, a commuter, said, “Today evening when I was returning home from Bhosari to Katraj, the bus was fully packed with passengers. I had to leave the first few buses as they too were packed. As a result, I came home late in the evening.”