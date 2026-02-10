PMPML announces special bus travel facilities for SSC, HSC students

PUNE: With class 12 (HSC) and class 10 (SSC) examinations starting on February 10 and February 20, respectively, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced special bus travel facilities for students appearing for the board exams. The initiative aims to ensure smooth, safe, and stress-free travel for students during the crucial examination period. Pune, India - Feb. 22, 2023: Students of HSC during the exam at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce of Shivajinagar in Pune, India, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

According to information shared by the PMPML administration, students holding valid bus passes will be allowed to travel between their residence and the examination centres without purchasing separate tickets throughout the exam period. This relaxation is expected to reduce last-minute hassles and ensure that students reach their exam centres on time. As part of the special arrangements, the PMPML has also permitted students appearing for class 10 and 12 examinations to board buses from the front during the examination period. This measure has been introduced to save time and provide priority access to students, especially during peak hours. To further support students, the PMPML will deploy officers and supervisory staff at crowded bus stops to ensure that students appearing for examinations get priority service. Officials also said that if school managements inform the PMPML in advance about the high student turnout from specific areas, additional buses will be arranged on those routes to manage demand effectively.

A senior PMPML official said that the transport body has urged all class 10 and 12 students and their parents to make maximum use of these facilities. The initiative is part of the PMPML’s effort to support students during one of the most important phases of their academic journey and to reduce travel-related stress.

Students have welcomed the move, saying it will make a big difference during exams. “During board exams, every minute matters, and buses are often overcrowded,” said Riya Deshmukh, a class 12 student appearing for the HSC examination. “Allowing us priority entry and travel without extra tickets will really help us reach our exam centres on time and stay focused on our studies instead of worrying about transport,” she added.