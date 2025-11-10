PMPML bus shelter project misses deadline

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) ambitious project to build 300 new bus shelters across the city has taken a hit, with only 154 completed so far, short of the June–July deadline. At several busy bus stops, passengers are still forced to wait under the open sky or take shelter under nearby trees or shops during heavy rains and scorching heat. (HT)

“I travel daily from Kothrud to Swargate for work, and the bus stop near my area has no shelter. The new shelters that have been built are good, but the authorities should complete all of them soon so that everyone can benefit,” said Meenakshi Patil, a regular PMPML passenger.

The new shelters were specifically planned for busy and high-traffic areas, where commuters often face difficulties waiting for buses in open spaces. According to PMPML, each shelter is being built with features such as a shaded roof, protective side walls to guard against rain, and adequate seating arrangements for passengers.

Pankaj Deore, managing director and chairman, PMPML, said, “The main objective of the project is to provide a comfortable and safe waiting space for passengers. We are constructing 300 shelters that will be suitable for use in all weather conditions. The project aims to prevent inconvenience to passengers and improve the city’s public transport infrastructure.”

“So far, 154 shelters have been completed, and the permission process for the remaining shelters is underway with the municipal corporation. Once approvals are received, the remaining work will be completed at the earliest,” he said.

The project is being implemented under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, which allows private contractors to construct and operate the shelters for a certain period before transferring them to the transport authority.

Each shelter is estimated to cost around ₹4 to ₹5 lakh and measures approximately 20 feet in length.