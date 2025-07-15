PMPML collects over 21 lakh in fines during May & June 2025

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has collected over ₹21 lakh in penalties over the two months of May and June 2025, targeting both ticketless passengers and employees found guilty of misconduct. According to the PMPML administration, ₹12.89 lakh in fines was recovered from 2,578 passengers caught travelling without valid tickets. Pune, India - February 5, 2019: HT Reporter Srinivas Deshpande boards a PMPML bus from Pune Station bus depot to Dhanakwadi in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the PMPML, each such passenger was fined ₹500 during routine bus inspections conducted across the PMPML network. In addition to penalising fare evaders, the PMPML also took disciplinary action against drivers and conductors for various instances of rule violation and misconduct.

Chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML, Deepa Mudhol Munde, said, “Reports submitted by ticket-checking staff led to the imposition of ₹8.44 lakh in fines on employees over the same two-month period. In May, the administration collected ₹3.77 lakh in fines for eight cases of misconduct and 768 reported irregularities. In June, ₹4.66 lakh in fines was collected for 13 cases of misconduct and 685 additional reports.”

The combined figures highlight the PMPML’s efforts to ensure a safe, disciplined, and accountable public transport system. The transport body has appealed to all commuters to purchase valid tickets before boarding and cooperate with the staff during their journey.