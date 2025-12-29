PMPML plans 100 new routes in anticipation of major fleet expansion

With the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) set to add around 2,500 new buses to its fleet by April-May 2026, the administration has initiated a comprehensive review and restructuring of bus routes and trip frequencies to strengthen public transport services across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the larger Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). Following the review, the number of routes is expected to increase to around 494 from the current 394. The increase in number of routes will substantially improve connectivity and convenience for commuters. The expansion will enable the PMPML to reach underserved suburban pockets and rapidly growing areas on the city’s outskirts, thereby widening the footprint of the public transport in the metropolitan region. The PMPML administration is also focusing on reducing passenger waiting time, which currently averages around 20 minutes. (HT)

The PMPML administration is also focusing on reducing passenger waiting time, which currently averages around 20 minutes. With the induction of new buses and increased trip frequencies, efforts are underway to bring down the waiting time to eight to 10 minutes on major routes. Transport officials believe that shorter waiting periods will not only improve commuter satisfaction but also encourage more citizens to shift from private vehicles to public transport, easing traffic congestion and pollution.

Once the new buses are inducted, the total PMPML fleet is expected to grow to around 4,000 buses. Daily ridership is projected to touch approximately 18 lakh passengers, while daily revenue is estimated to reach nearly ₹4 crore. Routes with consistently high passenger demand will see an increase in the number of trips, and a detailed list of such routes is currently being prepared. In addition, proposals received for launching new routes are also under active consideration by the PMPML administration.

PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore said that the arrival of new buses marks a turning point for the city’s public transport system. “Around 2,500 new buses will be inducted into the PMPML fleet over the next four to five months. Keeping this in view, the process of route restructuring has already begun. After the elections, this work will gain further momentum. Our priority is to make PMPML services more extensive, efficient, and commuter-friendly, with better frequency, reduced waiting times, and improved coverage across Pune and the PMRDA region,” Deore said.

Commuters have welcomed the proposed expansion, expressing hope for smoother daily travel. Rajesh Bhange, a regular bus passenger from Hadapsar, said, “If bus frequency improves and waiting time is reduced to under 10 minutes, it will make a huge difference for office-goers like us. More routes and buses will definitely encourage people to rely on the PMPML instead of private vehicles.”