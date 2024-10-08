PMPML ridership drops following Shivajinagar-Swargate Metro service 

Pune: After the inauguration of the Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro route last week, commuters on the route have preferred to travel by Metro rather than the public transport buses. Owing to the rising number of such travellers, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses on this route have seen a sharp drop in the number of passengers. After the inauguration of Shivajinagar to Swargate Metro route last week, commuters have preferred to travel by the facility than take public transport buses. (HT FILE)

The special bus service of ₹10 on this route might soon be closed by the transport body. The PMPML daily runs a city-based bus special bus service named “Dus mein bus”, that allows passengers to travel within the old Pune city for only ₹10. One of the main routes in this service is from Shivajinagar to Swargate.

“The metro service has only recently begun on this route, and we are already seeing an impact on commuter ridership. The number of people travelling by PMPML buses on this route is declining,” said PMPML spokesperson Satish Ghate.

“We are right now reviewing the bus service on this route, but we will not discontinue it immediately. Passengers have a choice of travelling whether to travel by public transport bus, metro or auto rickshaws,” he added.

On the other hand, commuters are pleased with the launch of Metro services. Tushar Jawalkar, a commuter, said, “Previously, I used to go by PMPML bus from Swargate to Shivajinagar and then on to Aundh for the workplace. But now I just use the Metro, which is convenient and affordable for me.”

Another passenger, Pranali Gaikwad, stated, “Travelling by Metro is safe, fast, and economical for us. And now that the Swargate-Shivajinagar route has opened, it is convenient to travel anywhere from Swargate to Chinchwad and Ahmednagar Road.”