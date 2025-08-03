Search
PMPML starts circular bus service in Chakan MIDC

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:50 am IST

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), from Saturday, started a circular bus service in the Chakan industrial area.

The industry representatives were present during the launch of the bus service. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The bus route includes Ambethan Chowk, Alandi Phata, Mercedes Chowk, Skoda Gate, Sigma Chowk, Bajaj Company Mahalunge, Kharabwadi, Chakan and Ambethan Chowk. Also, there will be bus service between Bhosari and Nighoge Gaon.

The industry representatives were present during the launch of the bus service.

Dilip Batwal, chief executive officer of Federation of Chakan Industries, said, “There was a long-pending demand for starting the bus service in the Chakan industrial areas. It will help industrial workers and school children to reach their destination through safe public transport. These would be circular bus services which will help to save time as well as avoid traffic jams.”

