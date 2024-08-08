PMPML suspends seven conductors, one driver in July

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has suspended several conductors and drivers in the month of July for not giving proper accounts of the tickets sold and misbehaving with passengers among others. A total 17 cases were reported to the PMPML in July: in six out of which, the conductors were suspended for ticket evasion. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the PMPML administration, last month, six conductors were suspended for extorting ticket money; one conductor was suspended for rude behaviour with passengers; and a driver was suspended for disrespecting seniors.

The operating deficit of the PMPML is increasing every year and the transport body has to rely on both municipal corporations to make up for it. Add to that the operating deficit of the PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and the income of the organisation is way lower than its expenses. As a result, the PMPML administration has started taking stern action to improve the situation. In July 2024, the PMPML suspended seven conductors and one driver.

A total 17 cases were reported to the PMPML in July: in six out of which, the conductors were suspended for ticket evasion; in the seventh case, the conductor was suspended for arguing with passengers; and in the eighth, the driver was suspended for disrespecting seniors. The remaining nine cases are being investigated and the PMPML administration will take strict action against those found guilty.

“We will never tolerate rudeness, embezzlement, negligence in work, persistent absenteeism, and mistreatment of passengers. Hence, we are taking action against such employees. Eight people have been suspended last month and the rest of the employees are under investigation,” said Nitin Narvekar, joint managing director, PMPML.