PMPML ties up with Google Cloud for live tracking of buses

To improve and build an intelligent transmit management system to track buses live through Google Maps, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now tied up with Google Cloud. The project will be implemented in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As per PMPML officials, to give better service to thousands of commuters who travel daily by PMPML buses it was necessary to give real-time bus timings and to make commuting easy. Accordingly, devices have been installed on all the PMPML buses and now through Google Maps, it will do asset tracking and predictive maintenance and if any emergency occurs there will be an immediate response.

Currently, the transport body is plying 2,600 buses across 371 routes in both cities, while there are 117 Rainbow BRT routes which run on seven dedicated BRT corridors.

Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India, said, “We are thrilled to work with the PMPML team. This technology has the power to be replicated across different cities and states in India and make life easier for commuters.”

Google Cloud will be working through their premium partner Niveus Solutions Pvt. Ltd on the project with PMPML. Whereas now onwards live transit updates will be available for commuters to track the buses on the routes with real-time tracking of Google maps.

Omprakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director of PMPML, said, “This tie-up with Google will not only be beneficial for commuters to track the real-time buses on the journey, but it will also help the organisation internally to transform the technology like Cloud and data analytics.”