PMPML to remove unused buses at Aundh stand

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken steps to clean its depot located at Aundh.

According to the public utility officials, over 70 breakdown buses are parked at the place with garbage lying at the waterlogged spot triggering fear of spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole with PMPML chairman and managing director Sanjay Kolte.

Shirole said, “The parked buses are owned by private contractors.”

“We have directed the private contractors to remove their buses. Later, we will clean the depot,” Kolte said.

The PMPML bus depot had come up at the land used for octroi collection at Aundh after the state government abolished the tax system. The public transport utility was handed over prime plots related to octroi across the city for bus stands after it appealed to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.