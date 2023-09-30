News / Cities / Pune News / PMPML to start online payment for tickets from Oct 1

PMPML to start online payment for tickets from Oct 1

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 30, 2023 11:59 PM IST

In response to increased citizen demand, PMPML has successfully integrated QR-based payment system in all ticketing machines

PUNE

According to officials, Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune, will inaugurate the UPI-based cashless payment system at Kothrud Depot on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
According to officials, Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune, will inaugurate the UPI-based cashless payment system at Kothrud Depot on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) fare tickets can now be paid by using UPI payment options too, said officials adding that from Sunday, October 1, such facility will be available in Kothrud depot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In response to increased citizen demand, PMPML has successfully integrated QR-based payment system in all ticketing machines.

“Citizens can now seamlessly book bus tickets via online payments by scanning the QR in the conductor’s ticketing machine,” PMPML said in a message posted to its social media handle.

According to officials, Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of Pune, will inaugurate the UPI-based cashless payment system at Kothrud Depot on Sunday.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out