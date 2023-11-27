PMPML to take strict action against errant drivers, conductors

Owing to a large number of complaints received against the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) drivers and conductors, the administration has decided to initiate strict action against them if found guilty of breaching the rules. Even in the past, the public transport body has been receiving complaints from citizens, social organisations, and public representatives regarding the rude behaviour of drivers and conductors. As per the information given information by PMLML administration, while providing transport service many complaints and suggestions are received from passengers. (HT PHOTO)

The complaints mainly include these staff talking on mobile phones while driving, buses not stopping at traffic signals or not having route boards or putting up wrong route boards.

Anil Shinde a regular commuter said, “I often travel by PMPML buses and many times we observe that driver is talking on the phone or not following the traffic rules. In fact, last month I had personally complained about a driver who was driving roughly on the Swargate to Hadapsar bus route.”

In order to resolve the complaints received from the public regarding the misbehaviour of the driver-conductors and other staff employees, the PMPML through an office circular has instructed the drivers and conductors not to use mobile phones while plying the bus, to follow the traffic rules properly, not to smoke, buses should be parked near the bus stop, following the lane discipline, buses should not operate at high speed, various instructions have been given.

In the past, passengers were asked to send photos/videos of complaints of driver or conductor along with bus number, route number, place, date, and time to PMPML’s mail at complaints@pmpml.org and WhatsApp number 9881495589 or submit the complaints along with proof at the nearest depot of PMPML.

However, despite these measures, the administration continues to receive many complaints, prompting them to warn the employees of the suspension action.