PMPML’s decision to service Lonavla, Daund criticised by activists, commuters

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is starting new routes outside Pune, while the public transport body has reduced routes within the city.

Till date, PMPML has shut 20 bus routes within the city and have started 20 new bus routes outside city limits.

Civic activists claim such decision will push the PMPML into a financial crisis against the background of increasing fuel prices.

Lonavla and Daund are the two latest bus routes in plan for PMPML, despite both destinations being serviced by local trains.

As per norms of the public transport system, PMPML can extend their services to a 20km jurisdiction outside the city llimits. PMPML is starting bus services in what can be defined as the area under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

On October 25, PMPML began its its Atal (aligning transit on all lanes) bus service, based on the concept of five km being travelled at a five-minute frequency for a ticket of ₹5. Nine new Atal routes were started in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Dattatray Zende, traffic manager of PMPML, said, “Not only corporators, but also citizens have been demanding new routes. However, we cannot start a service merely on demand. We calculate distance, demand of public, population, and road infrastructure. We need two months to conduct surveys and then 15 days to start a new route. In the city limits, we have redesigned the routes under the Atal and Punyadasham bus services. Some routes closed down, but we did not ignore the needs of commuters.”

Vivek Velankar, convener of city-based commuter organisation PMP Pravasi Manch said, “It is an absolute waste of money and time. There is no use starting bus routes outside PMC and PCMC limits, like Lonavala and Daund. PMC and PCMC will have to take onus for the PMPML’s losses and provide aid to sustain the public transport company. If PMPML is providing bus services in the PMRDA region, PMRDA should pay money to PMPML.”

He added, “It is all a political agenda to start new bus routes. One hand, there is no proper and adequate bus service for residents of PMC and PCMC. How can PMPML provide bus services outside Pune? It is a loss making business. Fuel prices are increasing and PMPML is providing non-profit bus routes merely on the demand of political party leaders or workers.”

Bapu Kamble, a commuter said, “I don’t understand why PMPML is starting routes outside the city limits, when there is a need for more buses and routes within the city. Lonavala and Daund residents have the railway service. Now, college has started. Due to relaxation of Covid-19 norms, people have started their daily routines. Fuel prices have gone beyond ₹100, so, people prefer public transport. There is a need to increase buses and routes within the city limits”