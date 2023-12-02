close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMRDA casts 5,000th segment of Pune Metro Line 3

PMRDA casts 5,000th segment of Pune Metro Line 3

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 03, 2023 05:46 AM IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken up the 23.203-km metro line project on public private partnership

The 5,000th segment of Pune Metro Line 3, connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was cast on Saturday.

The 5,000th segment of Pune Metro Line 3, connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, was cast on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken up the 23.203-km metro line project on public private partnership (PPP) with consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH under a special purpose vehicle Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

The plan’s 3,000th segment was completed in seven months.

Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, said, “We are working towards completing the elevated line within the scheduled timeframe. The project achieved the 5,000th segment casting in 16 months, including installation of 80% piers in one and a half years.”

